Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 31,800 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.7% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 668,809 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.33. 52,602,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,531,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

