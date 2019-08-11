Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) a $58.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.12 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of ERI stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 860,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,824. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

