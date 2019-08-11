Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 13,028,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,503,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.