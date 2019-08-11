Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total value of $111,999.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,470,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $13,664,919. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.50. The stock had a trading volume of 316,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

