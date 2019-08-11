Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $691,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 45,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 556,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 121,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. 7,537,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,865. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

