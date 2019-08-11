Strategic Financial Group LLC Buys 321 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,149,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.