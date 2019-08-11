StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. StrongHands has a market cap of $721,777.00 and $382.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,072,136,344,884 coins and its circulating supply is 9,311,905,171,429 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, Coindeal, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

