Strs Ohio Purchases 3,241 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,150,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 728,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $16,518,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Erlich acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,661.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,800 shares of company stock worth $695,777. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.06. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.