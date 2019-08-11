Strs Ohio Purchases 397 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strs Ohio grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 57.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total transaction of $1,189,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.25.

AZO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,088.66. 197,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,129.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

