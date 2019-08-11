Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of LTC Properties worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LTC Properties by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 93,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1,596.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 86,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 72,574 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 446,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,821 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $47.46. 201,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,438. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 63.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

