Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,341,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,552,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,208,000 after buying an additional 239,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,026,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,080,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 66,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 291,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.76 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

