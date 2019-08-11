Strs Ohio Sells 4,758 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $52,598.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $1,634,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,615 shares of company stock worth $4,164,759. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

FTV traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,994. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

