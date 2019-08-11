Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of First Republic Bank worth $60,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 37,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

FRC stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $79.42 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

