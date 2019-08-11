Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,398 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Hess worth $71,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hess by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Hess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hess by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Hess by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 18,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $1,247,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,688. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $60.62. 2,487,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,809. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

