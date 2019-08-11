Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.29 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $56,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 46.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $109.15. 824,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

