Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $68.95 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $68,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,073,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.23. 555,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,613. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $332.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,925.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

