Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 42,960 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Copart worth $65,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,235,000 after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Copart stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. 940,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

