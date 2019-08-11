Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $62,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 20.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Markel by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 1,730.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,144.63. 30,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Markel news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,035.00 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,060,960.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,464 shares of company stock worth $6,066,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.25.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

