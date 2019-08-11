Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,577 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Dover worth $57,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,983,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,033,000 after purchasing an additional 161,427 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dover by 29.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dover by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,154,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.19. 791,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,597. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.96. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Dover’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

