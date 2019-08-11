Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,534,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 261,396 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Intel worth $887,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 23,644,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,156,780. The stock has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

