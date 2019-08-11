Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 63,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 119,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

