SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) a $2.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. 40,752,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,844,024. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,083,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,261.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

