SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPCB. ValuEngine lowered SuperCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of SPCB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SuperCom will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 214.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of SuperCom worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

