Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 26,632.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned approximately 0.12% of Syneos Health worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,280,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,808,000 after acquiring an additional 110,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,458,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,036,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,629,000 after acquiring an additional 205,892 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 789,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 328,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

