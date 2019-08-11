Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,635 Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.10. 1,186,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,343. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 35.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $85,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.