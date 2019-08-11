Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,725 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.12% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 181,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,422. The company has a market cap of $793.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.