Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,624 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KEMET were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KEMET during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of KEMET by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 704,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 132,034 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of KEMET by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KEMET stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 714,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KEMET Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.52.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. KEMET had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In related news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $73,014.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $52,361.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $249,468 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

