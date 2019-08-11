Systematic Financial Management LP Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.07% of TriMas worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1,552.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 54.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 21,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $646,202.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,744.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,383 shares of company stock worth $1,649,389 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 73,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. TriMas Corp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $239.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

