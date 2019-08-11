Systematic Financial Management LP Has $951,000 Position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,655 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.15% of Resolute Forest Products worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 211,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 209,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 6.37%. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Dolan purchased 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,701.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $97,526.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

