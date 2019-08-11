Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 78,210 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,210 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.46% of Owens & Minor worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $285.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

