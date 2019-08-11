Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,178.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99. Avnet has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Avnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

