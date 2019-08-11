Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 35,470 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $144,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $174,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $195,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 2,343,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

