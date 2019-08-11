TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Issues Earnings Results

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 351,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,397. TapImmune has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Get TapImmune alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on TapImmune in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TapImmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.