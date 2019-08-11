TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.54

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and traded as low as $78.18. TDK shares last traded at $80.03, with a volume of 619 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts predict that TDK Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

