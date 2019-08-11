Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Strong Earnings

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.39, approximately 390,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 68,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $2,912,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 72.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.