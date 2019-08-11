Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives $85.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.57. 836,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $1,472,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,567,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $78,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,495 shares of company stock worth $5,224,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

