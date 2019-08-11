Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.05 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.05 billion and $16.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Coinut, CoinTiger and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00264182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01287574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000440 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,095,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,043,425,265 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Iquant, IDCM, BitForex, Instant Bitex, Kraken, CoinBene, UEX, Kucoin, IDAX, FCoin, BtcTurk, ABCC, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Liqui, DragonEX, B2BX, Binance, Kryptono, Trade By Trade, Exmo, TDAX, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Huobi, CoinEx, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Coinut, BitMart, C2CX, MBAex, Sistemkoin, QBTC, LBank, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Gate.io, BigONE, EXX, Bibox, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.