Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at SunTrust Banks

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 19,402,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,598,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,909.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,500 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,345,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 60.4% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,237,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 1,218,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 434.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 1,100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 204.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 806,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

