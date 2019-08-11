Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post sales of $649.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.66 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $594.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 635,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

