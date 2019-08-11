Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $13.00 price objective on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 333,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $155.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 145,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 366,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

