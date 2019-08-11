TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. TFS Financial comprises about 3.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. 166,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,924. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.20.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFSL. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.