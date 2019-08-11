The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,280,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,057,754. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $229.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.