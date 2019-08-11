TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $148,449.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00029095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00145808 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00039010 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000484 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,360,717 coins and its circulating supply is 16,217,876 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Liquid, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

