TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 82.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $21,443.00 and $23.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.01267635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021158 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00095013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000419 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

