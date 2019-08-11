Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 21,609,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,679,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.