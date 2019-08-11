Tricida’s (TCDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.02. 295,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,650. Tricida has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $71,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,126 shares of company stock worth $3,218,846. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 1,586.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

