Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Issues Earnings Results

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $878.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Triple-S Management updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE:GTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.66. 101,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.