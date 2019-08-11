Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.Triple-S Management also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTS. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triple-S Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:GTS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 101,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,158. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $627.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $878.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.75 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

