TrueUSD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $207.12 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $197.70 million and approximately $207.12 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008688 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, HBUS and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00261812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.01269583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00095194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000432 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 198,000,463 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, HBUS, IDEX, Kuna, Upbit, Binance, Koinex, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Bitso, Crex24, WazirX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

