Trust Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,523,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,646 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,257.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,774.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 763,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 722,517 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,750. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $18.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at $23,331,245.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

